New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Adani Group's portfolio is not merely a collection of assets but a "sacred trust", as the conglomerate looks ahead to the next 10 years with a long-term commitment to India and its people, said Senior Adani Group executive Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh on Friday.

In a detailed social media post, Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, said that the group views itself as a humble custodian of India's infrastructure.

He noted that in 2026, the group's platform stands as a monument to what can be achieved when national aspirations are met with disciplined execution.

He stated, "A note for next 10 years as Group CFO of Adani Group, I look upon our portfolio not merely as a collection of assets, but as a sacred trust. We are the humble custodians of India's infra. In 2026, our platform stands as a monument to what can be achieved when a nation's aspirations are met with disciplined execution".

Highlighting what he described as a "Covenant of Stewardship", Singh said the land and resources of India are a gift, and the group's responsibility is to return them to the people in a more resilient state. He said Adani Green Energy Limited and Adani Power are balancing the scales of the energy transition.

While Adani Green Energy Limited operates what he described as the world's most advanced and largest 30 GW green sanctuary at Khavda, Adani Power continues to provide the base load that supports essential services such as hospitals and schools.

Singh further said Adani Ports and SEZ serves as a gateway to India's prosperity, managing over 30 per cent of the nation's cargo with a commitment to net-zero operations.

He added "Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. & Adani Cement weave the very fabric of modern India. AESL's transmission grid is the nation's nervous system, while Adani cement builds the bridges and homes of tomorrow using circular economy principles".

On capital management, Singh said the sanctity of capital remains central to the group's philosophy. He pointed out that a 2.6x Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the portfolio level reflects financial discipline and a focus on long-term survival over short-term gains.

He added that high-quality, long-term, duration-matched capital over the last decade has helped strengthen solvency and resilience.

On governance, Singh said the trust of India and global and domestic investors is handled with utmost sanctity. He said 100 per cent of key monitoring committees are chaired by Independent Directors, ensuring accountability and strong governance. He also noted the group's rise to the top 100th percentile for transparency and reporting in global benchmarks such as the S&P Global CSA.

Looking ahead, Singh said the group stands with folded hands in gratitude to India and its people, adding that Adani Group is not just building a conglomerate but fulfilling a national promise by ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth over the next decade. (ANI)

