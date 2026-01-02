Hollywood actor Will Smith is facing a lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph, who has accused the actor and his company of sexual harassment and unlawful termination. According to reports by the Associated Press and USA Today, the complaint was filed on December 31 in a Los Angeles court. The lawsuit relates to an incident that allegedly occurred during Smith’s Based on a True Story tour in Las Vegas in March 2025. Jackie Chan 71st Birthday: Hollywood Star Will Smith Celebrates Chinese Superstar’s Birthday With Balloons, Poppers and Cupcake.

Allegations Detailed in the Complaint

In the complaint, Joseph accused Smith of “predatory behaviour,” alleging that he was deliberately groomed and primed for “further sexual exploitation” during the tour. He stated that after returning to his hotel room booked by Smith’s company, he discovered signs that someone had entered the room without his consent. According to the filing, Joseph found a note, wipes, HIV medication, a beer bottle, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to another individual. The note reportedly read: “Brian, I’ll be back no later 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.”

Termination After Reporting the Incident

Joseph claimed that after reporting the matter to hotel staff and tour management, he was accused of lying and blamed for the situation. The lawsuit states that five days after reporting the incident, he was fired from the tour. The violinist alleged that he was quickly replaced by another musician and that the reasons given for his termination were “pretextual.” Will Smith Announces ‘Hancock 2’ in Development, Hints at Zendaya’s Possible Role (Watch Video)

Claims of Emotional and Financial Impact

Joseph said he was hired in November 2024 and alleged that Smith began spending additional time alone with him during the tour. He recalled Smith allegedly saying, “You and I have such a special connection that I don’t have with anyone else.” The lawsuit claims Joseph suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and financial losses following his dismissal. He has requested that damages be determined by a jury. As of now, Will Smith and his representatives have not publicly commented on the lawsuit or the allegations raised in the complaint.

