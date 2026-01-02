HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

New Delhi, January 2: As India enters 2026, the annual calendar of dry days, dates on which the sale of alcohol is prohibited, has been finalised across various states and union territories. These restrictions, which apply to liquor shops, bars, and restaurants, typically coincide with major national holidays, religious festivals, and significant anniversaries. This year, the list of dry days in India 2026 includes a mix of mandatory nationwide closures and state-specific restrictions in hubs like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The enforcement of dry days is managed under state excise laws, meaning that while national holidays see a blanket ban across the country, several religious and regional observances vary by state. Below is month-wise dry day 2026 list. Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise List of Public Holidays in India and Long Weekends.

National Dry Days in 2026: Mandatory Nationwide Bans

Regardless of the state, three dates are strictly observed as dry days across the entire country to mark India's national holidays. On these days, all liquor outlets, including high-end hotels and bars, remain closed.

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

Republic Day August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

Independence Day October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

Month-by-Month Schedule for 2026

Beyond national holidays, the following dates are scheduled as dry days in most major Indian cities due to religious and cultural significance. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

First Quarter (January - March)

The beginning of the year features a high density of restrictions, particularly in North and West India.

January 14 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti (Observed in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka)

Makar Sankranti (Observed in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka) January 30 (Friday): Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day - strictly enforced in Maharashtra and Delhi)

Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day - strictly enforced in Maharashtra and Delhi) February 15 (Sunday): Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri February 19 (Thursday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra specific)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra specific) March 4 (Wednesday): Holi

Holi March 20–21 (Friday-Saturday): Eid al-Fitr (Dates subject to moon sighting)

Eid al-Fitr (Dates subject to moon sighting) March 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami

Ram Navami March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

Second Quarter (April - June)

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

Good Friday April 14 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra only) / Buddha Purnima

Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra only) / Buddha Purnima May 26-27 (Tuesday-Wednesday): Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) (Subject to moon sighting)

Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) (Subject to moon sighting) June 26 (Friday): Muharram

Third Quarter (July - September)

July 25 (Saturday): Ashadi Ekadashi (Primarily Maharashtra)

Ashadi Ekadashi (Primarily Maharashtra) August 26 (Wednesday): Janmashtami / Eid-e-Milad (Subject to moon sighting)

Janmashtami / Eid-e-Milad (Subject to moon sighting) September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi September 25 (Friday): Anant Chaturdashi (Conclusion of Ganesh festival)

Fourth Quarter (October - December)

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) October 31 (Saturday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (North India)

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (North India) November 8 (Sunday): Diwali / Lakshmi Puja

Diwali / Lakshmi Puja November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti December 6 (Sunday): Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Primarily Maharashtra)

Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Primarily Maharashtra) December 25 (Friday): Christmas (Observed as a dry day in several states, including Delhi)

Why Dry Days Exist

Dry days in India are rooted in Article 47 of the Constitution, which lists the "prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks" as a Directive Principle of State Policy. The primary objectives are to maintain public order during sensitive festivals, honor national sentiment, and promote public health. During elections, dry days are also enforced 48 hours before the end of polling in the respective constituencies to ensure a fair and peaceful voting process.

