Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Skincare brands often focus on women, leaving men's needs unaddressed. However, men make up 50 per cent of the Indian population, and their skin requires unique care. Men's skin differs from women's due to factors like testosterone, thicker skin, sebaceous glands, slower healing, and decreased collagen. Recognizing this gap in the market, Greeshma, an experienced brand manager, embarked on a journey to create Mantittude--a skincare brand tailored specifically to Indian men's needs.

Greeshma's motivation stemmed from her husband's frustration to find good quality skincare products for men. When it comes to gender and diversity, it made Greeshma realize that skincare is not inclusive with very limited skincare products specifically for men. This prompted her to conduct extensive research, consult dermatologists, and conduct usability tests. Through this process, she discovered the distinct requirements of men's skin and the importance of addressing them. Understanding that healthy skin reflects overall well-being and self-confidence, Greeshma envisioned Mantittude as a brand that would provide tangible benefits to men.

Mantittude's mission is to make it effortless for men to both look and feel their best every day. By carefully formulating products and incorporating cutting-edge ingredients, Mantittude offers effective solutions that cater to men's specific concerns while ensuring a simple and enjoyable skincare routine. With the tagline "Fresh Fierce Flawless" the brand challenges norms, displays unwavering determination, and commits to continuous improvement.

Apart from biological differences, Mantittude takes other factors like the climate of the country, regular shaving, clogged pores, acne, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and the way aging affects men's skin into consideration when developing its skincare line. The brand's lightweight formulations are easily absorbed, leaving the skin fresh and hydrated without any greasiness.

The product range is divided into three categories: Daily Essentials, Night Revive, and Weekly Restore. Daily Essentials provide freshness, hydration, and protection without greasiness to help men confidently start their day. Night Revive products are fragrance-free, anti-inflammatory, and lightweight, ensuring maximum benefit for the skin during sleep. Weekly Restore products, such as scrub and mask, enhance the skin by revealing a fresh and rejuvenated appearance.

Mantittude's product lineup includes Clean up Nice| Face Wash, Light Up |Day moisturizer, Shield your Face | Sunscreen with SPF 35+++, Perfect Your Shine| Face Serum, Restore your skin |Night cream, Kiss Ready | Lip Mask, Exfoliate | Weekly Face Scrub and Keep it Smooth | Face Mask. Each product d works together as a system to provide complete skincare tailored specifically to men's needs.

Mantittude understands the unique skincare needs of men and takes pride in using high-quality ingredients to address common concerns like acne, skin darkening, and uneven skin tone. Experience the difference that Mantittude can make in your skincare routine, as we believe that every Indian man deserves to look and feel their absolute best.

For more information about Mantittude and its product range, please visit www.mantittude.com.

Mantittude is a skincare brand dedicated to meeting the specific needs of Indian men. Founded by Greeshma, a passionate brand manager, Mantittude aims to provide effective and tailored skincare solutions for men through carefully formulated products.

