Brazil would hope to pick up some confidence and momentum when they face Guinea in an international friendly match. The former World Cup winners were handed a shock exit by Croatia in the semifinals of FIFA World Cup 22 in Qatar. In a friendly match against Morroco early in May, the Selecao were beaten once again. Brazil would now look for some inspiration from their players when they face Guinea and, later on, Senegal in friendly matches, especially with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers set to begin in September. Fans may wonder if Brazil’s star player Neymar would play this match and, in this article, we shall take a look at that. Poland 1–0 Germany, International Friendly 2023: Jakub Kiwior’s Header Hands Die Mannschaft Defeat in Jakub Blaszczykowski’s Last Match.

Neymar suffered an ankle injury for which he had to be stretchered off during a Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lille in February. He subsequently had surgery at the ASPETR clinic in Doha and PSG announced that it went very well. Neymar has been out of action since and is yet to return. Ramon Menezes has been handed charge of the team after Tite’s departure post the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Will Neymar play in the Brazil vs Guinea international friendly?

The Brazilian, unfortunately, would miss out as he is sidelined following his surgery. With him yet to recover completely, Menezes did not include him in the squad for these two friendly matches. However, in the absence of Neymar, young forwards like Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, who has been in brilliant form in La Liga this season, would look to lead the team’s charge.

