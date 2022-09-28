New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Aesthetic gynaecology/cosmetic gynaecology/ Functional gynaecology bringing a paradigm shift in Women's intimate health and empowerment. It's time to explore unspoken problems of sexual and personal health. Regenerative Aesthetic gynaecology is sub speciality bringing many advances in this field, and IASRM (International Association of Stemcell and Regenerative Medicine) is contributing significantly to this field globally by arranging various training programs for gynaecologists, dermatologists, physicians, surgeons, Plastic surgeons and urologist.

IASRM organising various awareness programs for Women's total well-being program. It's a global platform to exchange and share knowledge. IASRM held Hands-on practical training for aesthetic gynaecology and regenerative medicine, and doctors and scientists have participated across the globe through offline and online modes. It addresses early menopause, genital rejuvenation, stress urinary incontinence, vaginismus, lichen sclerosis, thin endometrium, premature ovarian failure, labiaplasty etc. Technologies discussed and demonstrated like Prp, stemcells, Carboxy, laser, radio frequency, botulinum toxins, threads, fillers Etc. Training has been conducted in collaboration with sunrise hospital and renowned doctors like Dr Poonam Mishra, Dr Nikita Trehan, Dr Nidhi Jha, Dr Sandeep Bhasin and others.

Also Read | XXX OnlyFans Star Key Alves Hot Pics & Videos: Brazilian Volleyball Player Rakes Fifty Times More on the 18+ Subscription-Based Platform Than From Volleyball.

Founder and President of IASRM Prabhu Chandra Mishra said The regenerative medicine sector is maturing rapidly -- and more patients than ever stand to benefit. New therapies can provide unprecedented benefits to patients with severe disorders.

Regenerative medicine is an exciting and multifaceted new development in medical treatment. It promises novel therapeutic approaches to replace or restore the original functions of tissues, functional systems or even entire organs. The field includes stem-cell and gene therapies, tissue engineering and materials science. Indications include wound healing and tissue transplantation to cure damaged organs and even diseases like cancers, genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Also Read | WhatsApp Users Beware! Indian Cyber Agency Warns Against Critical Bugs That May Affect Meta-Owned App on Both Android and iOS.

Stem-cell and gene therapies represent a major revolution in medicine.

Dr Ana Maria Mihai, Executive Member of IASRM, also said, Adding these advances like a laser, RF, non / minimally invasive procedures like PRP, and filler will bring various advances and helps in Women's intimate health.

IASRM continuously focuses on advancing human health with regenerative medicine and arranging a Master's symposium in November 10-13, 2022, in Jim Corbett, India. It will be a nature retreat and scientific bonanza for young doctors, researchers, academia and for industry partners.

IASRM One-year fellowship in cosmetic gynaecology and Fellowship in Regenerative medicine and landmark training course in the field.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)