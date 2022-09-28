Key Alves, a Brazilian volleyball player who is regarded as the most well-known female volleyball player in the world, has 5.1 million Instagram followers after years of work. She recently stated in an interview that joining XXX OnlyFans has had a significant positive impact on her finances. She has been minting money through XXX website OnlyFans, The 22-year-old Instagram celebrity said to Globo Esporte that the salary for professional volleyball players is significantly lower than the income she receives from the XXX subscription service. This financial news won't surprise anyone who have been following OutKick for the past two years. OnlyFans has attracted many celebrities. Many people with regular jobs like doctors and teachers have now joined OnlyFans to earn more money. Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna are coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

If you still do not know what XXX platform OnlyFans is, we've got your back! OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Beautiful Brazilian stunner Key Alves has admitted that she 'earns 50 times more with OnlyFans' than she does playing volleyball professionally. Alves has gained popularity as a sports celebrity in her native Brazil in recent years.

Check Out Volleyball player Key Alves' HOTTEST Pics & Videos:

Key Alves revealed to Daily Star: "I’m going into my third year on a professional volleyball team and I consider myself a professional athlete, but things off the court started to grow a lot for me. So I started paying a little more attention to that side career." She further said: "Whether I like it or not, today it’s my biggest income. I earn about 50 times more with digital platforms than with volleyball, and more on OnlyFans, because the monthly price of 16 euros is fixed."

The 22-year-old has racked up enormous fame on OnlyFans. Alves has benefited financially from her internet celebrity more than she has from her success as a volleyball player, making the most of it. When it comes to social media, Alves is the most popular professional volleyball player on the planet. The Brazilian confessed that she has always aspired to reach international renown.

