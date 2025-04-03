PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: The Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance for the Raghavpur Multipurpose Project in Dindori district. This marks the significant milestone for the project, paving the way for its construction.

The Narmada Valley Development Authority, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has awarded Raghavpur Multipurpose Project to Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The project involves construction of a dam and 25 MW powerhouse on the Narmada River, along with piped irrigation system that will supply water through pressurized pipeline system for micro-irrigation at farmers' fields, covering an irrigable command area of 17,587 hectares.

On this occasion, Satish Paretkar, Director, Hydro & Underground, Water Supply, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "This project is a testament to our commitment to nation-building and sustainable infrastructure development. By integrating hydropower generation with a modern irrigation network, the project will not only enhance agricultural productivity but also contribute to clean energy generation. It will have significant positive impact on communities in Madhya Pradesh."

KNM Rao, Business Unit Head - Hydro and Underground, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "We have deployed senior personnels, Mr RK Singh and Mr Arumugam Sabapathy, to ensure efficient project execution. We look forward to leveraging our engineering expertise to deliver this project efficiently and sustainably."

"The scope of work for Afcons included the preparation of land acquisition and Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) cases and compliances, pursuing the final award, and obtaining statutory clearances such as forest and environmental approvals from the respective departments of the Government of India and the Government of Madhya Pradesh," said RK Singh, Afcons' Project Director for the project.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine & Ports.

