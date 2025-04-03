Vishu, the vibrant festival of Kerala, marks the beginning of a new astrological year and symbolises prosperity, renewal, and joy. In 2025, it falls on Monday, April 14, bringing families together for grand celebrations. The day begins with Vishukkani, an auspicious sighting of items believed to bring good fortune, followed by prayers, feasts, and the tradition of Vishu Kaineettam, where elders gift money to the younger generation. Particularly significant in the Malabar region, where it is observed as the astrological New Year, Vishu is a time of gratitude, hope, and new beginnings, celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across Kerala. When Is Puthandu 2025? Tamil New Year Date, Shubh Muhurat, Importance, Rituals, and Everything You Need To Know.

Vishu 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

The most significant moment of Vishu is the Sankranti Moment, which will occur at 03:30 AM on April 14, 2025. This marks the transition of the Sun into Mesha (Aries), signaling the start of a new season and the beginning of the solar New Year in Kerala.

Importance of Vishu

While the Malayalam calendar begins the year with the first day of Chingam, many Keralites consider Vishu the astrological New Year. It is seen as a time to set positive intentions for the year ahead, invoking prosperity and good health. Central to the celebration is the tradition of Vishukkani, where families set up a sacred arrangement of auspicious items in front of their house altars. This sighting of Vishukkani at dawn is believed to bring good fortune for the coming year. When Is Mesha Sankranti 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Regional Celebrations, and All You Need To Know About Mesha Sankramana or the Hindu Solar New Year.

Vishu Rituals and Customs

The rituals of Vishu are deeply rooted in tradition. Vishukkani, the primary ritual, involves placing items like rice, vegetables, fruits, flowers, gold, and a mirror before the family altar. At dawn, family members gaze at the Vishukkani, seeking blessings for wealth and happiness.

Another cherished tradition is Vishukkaineetam, where elders give money to children, servants, and tenants. This gesture is a symbol of goodwill and is meant to ensure financial prosperity for everyone in the household.

Vishu Sadya

The day is also marked by a grand feast. Vishu Sadya includes a unique combination of flavors, with dishes that balance the sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. Special dishes like Veppampoorasam (a bitter neem preparation) and Mampazhapachadi (a sour mango soup) are central to the meal, symbolizing the various aspects of life.

Vishu is not just a celebration of a new year but a joyous occasion that brings families together, embracing the hope of a prosperous future.

