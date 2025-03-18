New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): After Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, Kia India has now decided to raise car prices across its entire product range. It announced a 3 per cent price hike in a statement on Tuesday.

The premium carmaker said in the statement that the price hike, effective from April 1, 2025, is primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing upto a 3 per cent price hike across all Kia models, effective from 1st April 2025."

"While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure that we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia."

To minimise the impact on its customers, Kia said that it is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for the valued customers.

Kia has sold 1.45 million units in India and overseas markets combined to date.

Its best-selling innovation, Seltos, has surpassed 690,000-unit sales, followed by Sonet with over 500,000 units, Carens with over 232,000 units and Carnival with over 15,000 units.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki had announced a price hike of up to 4 per cent on its vehicles, effective April 1, 2025.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the company cited rising input costs and operational expenses as the primary reasons for this decision. The price increase will vary across different models.

Hours later, on Monday, Tata Motors announced a price hike. The carmaker proposes to increase prices up to 2 per cent across its commercial vehicle lineup.

Tata Motors has also decided to raise prices across its passenger vehicle range, including electric vehicles.

According to Tata Motors, the price increase was necessary to partially offset the impact of rising input costs, with the extent of the hike varying based on the specific model and variant. (ANI)

