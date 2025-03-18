Mangalore, March 18: A shocking incident of online fraud has come to light from Karnataka, where a woman from Mangaluru was allegedly duped of INR 7.10 lakh in a "gift scam." The woman said that she was cheated by fraudsters who posed as a neurologist and claimed to have sent expensive gifts to her. The woman was defrauded as she transferred the money after several callers told her to pay security deposits and money laundering clearance charges.

According to a report in The Times of India, the incident came to light after the woman approached the Mangaluru South police and lodged a complaint. The complainant said that on February 26, a man who identified himself as Dr Tushar Patel contacted her through Facebook and claimed to be a doctor at U Health, University of Miami, Florida.

The victim said that the fraudster told her that he was divorced and had a child. After this, the man messaged the victim on WhatsApp and addressed her as "Dear sister." The woman claimed that the accused expressed interest in her and even told her that he sent her a gift consignment, which included platinum, a watch, diamonds, a laptop, and an iPhone, among other items.

The victim said that the fraudsters told her that she would receive a call from the airport regarding the delivery of the gifts. On March 5, the victim received a call stating that the gift had arrived at the airport and that she had to pay a security deposit. In another call, the woman was told that she also needed to pay money laundering clearance charges.

Trusting the callers, the victim transferred Rs 7.10 lakh via PhonePe and NEFT to several accounts in the names of Rebek VL Awmpuii, Stella Tirkey, and Hulawmamwi. Realising she had been duped, the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

