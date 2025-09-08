VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Agami Realty, a leading real estate developer with a legacy of over five decades in MMR, has marked its foray into Mumbai's luxury residential market with two significant redevelopment projects in Bandra, together valued at an estimated Rs 950 crore. The company, acknowledged for its boutique developments blending sustainability, technology, and design excellence, has already received a strong response to its Bandra offering.

Agami Eternity, which recently received OC (Occupancy Certificate) located in Bandra East, is the firm's first completed premium redevelopment project in Mumbai. Designed by internationally acclaimed architect Reza Kabul, the project embraces his design ethos that "spaces should be liberated, not enclosed". With its efficient layout and premium location, Agami Eternity has achieved a complete sell-out, with apartments scheduled to be handed over in Sep'25- around 19 months prior to RERA scheduled completion date. As part of its tribute to the cultural fabric of Kalanagar, Agami has collaborated with celebrated sculptor Arzan Khambatta to create a signature installation at the development's entrance, along with curated artworks for its lobbies.

Agami Realty would also shortly launch its second marquee development that pays homage to the MIG Cricket Club, one of Mumbai's most iconic sporting institutions. It is going to be a joint redevelopment initiative at Bandra East and has been designed as an ultra-luxury project that promises residents lifetime views of the historic cricket ground.

Financing for both projects has been secured through leading banking institutions.

Speaking on the company's foray into premium developments Mr. Prashant Khandelwal, Joint Secretary CREDAI-MCHI and CEO of Agami Realty said, "Our vision at Agami is about creating developments that reflect the cultural legacy of each neighbourhood while targeting new benchmarks in design, sustainability, and customer experience. Bandra is a vibrant and historic locality of Mumbai, and through our projects here we aim to offer residents luxury homes, but also thoughtfully crafted living spaces that they will endure for generations."

Agami Realty's story began in Boisar, where the company has constructed over a million square feet of mixed-use and residential opportunities, creating communities that now house 2,000 plus families across a host of its landmark projects such as Rajas Apartment, Sushil Nagar, Agami Sapphire, Agami Emerald and more. The successful launch of its Bandra projects, has reinforced Agami's five-decade commitment to delivering integrity-driven, innovative, and sustainable housing solutions in Mumbai's most aspirational markets.

About - Agami Realty is a forward-thinking, Mumbai-based real estate firm dedicated to crafting meaningful living experiences, with a strong emphasis on smart technology and sustainability. At Agami, we seamlessly blend technology, nature, and art into our architectural designs, ensuring that each project is a reflection of both innovation and aesthetic excellence. We believe that our living spaces should inspire and elevate us every single day. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and it's a commitment we've upheld from day one. Founded in 1975 by Mr. J.S. Sankhe, Agami Realty has been a trusted name in real estate for over five decades. With more than 25 successfully completed projects across the MMR region, we are continuing our journey with several upcoming luxury developments in Mumbai, setting new benchmarks for luxury, quality, and innovation in the industry.

