Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has achieved 5 million safe man-hours without any Lost Time Injuries (LTI) since its inception, said a press release.

The international airport is managed by the Adani Group.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Set to Be Admitted to Hospital for Tests Following CSK’s Record-Equalling Fifth IPL Title Victory: Report.

"Despite undergoing extensive refurbishment work in the last couple of months, the airport has maintained its commitment to safety for passengers and employees. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the airport's unwavering dedication to safety", the release stated.

According to the statement, the airport implemented rigorous safety protocols, including regular audits and training sessions for its employees and workers at the camp buildings, which proved to be effective in minimising the risk of accidents and injuries.

Also Read | Germany: Young Escaped Llama Killed by Train.

The release further stated that several significant infrastructure upgradation tasks have been completed at the Ahmedabad airport during the refurbishment.

"The upgradation tasks included the re-carpeting of the entire runway in record time, the expansion of the Security Check area in the domestic terminal, the refurbishing of Terminal 3 into the international cargo terminal, and the creation of new drop-off and pick-up lanes with all-new parking, dedicated app-based taxi pick-up zones, and a canopy-covered area for passengers' kin to drop off and pick up," the statement added.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport caters to over 10 million passengers annually, with daily flights crossing over 230 and connecting over 39 domestic and 19 international destinations.

The airport is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of its passengers, providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)