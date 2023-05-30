MS Dhoni promised fans that he might return to play at IPL 2024 in what would be his gift for them for the love and support they showed him all throughout the 16th edition of the tournament. But the CSK captain, according to a report in RevSportz, is set to be admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai to undergo several tests. Dhoni, 41, competed in all 16 matches for CSK in the tournament and it has been said that he played with pain, having a knee injury. He was seen limping at one point in time while completing a run in one of the league stage matches this season. MS Dhoni's 2013 Tweet on 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' Goes Viral After All-Rounder's Heroics in CSK's IPL 2023 Title Victory.

The talismanic skipper became the joint-most successful captain in the history of the IPL as Chennai Super Kings downed Gujarat Titans to lift a record-equalling fifth title. During this season, Dhoni wore a kneecap on his left knee a number of times. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also shared that the veteran was nursing a knee injury, which has hindered him from being lightning quick while running between the wickets. Dhoni has come to bat very low for CSK this season and has restricted his role to hit the big shots in as few deliveries as possible. He also had joked during an interview after a match this season when he asked his teammates not to make him run too much. MS Dhoni Cuts Special 5-Tier Cake After Chennai Super Kings Clinch Record-Equalling Fifth Title With IPL 2023 Victory (Watch Video).

Dhoni’s IPL future has been a topic of debates and discussions all season long in IPL 2023, but the CSK captain, for now, gave an indication that he would not retire just yet. "Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me, but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," he said, while answering commentator Harsha Bhogle after the IPL 2023 final.

