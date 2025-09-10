New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Air India, one of India's global airlines, and Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, have signed a new codeshare agreement to offer more flight options to travellers, as per a press release.

The codeshare partnership enables cooperation between the two carriers on trunk routes between Kazakhstan and India, covering Air Astana routes operated between Almaty and Delhi, as well as Almaty and Mumbai. With this, Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Astana's flights to and from India, providing its customers with convenient access to Almaty, a rapidly growing tourism and business hub in Central Asia.

Air India customers travelling to Almaty from points beyond Delhi and Mumbai will be able to conveniently travel on a single ticket and check-in their baggage through to Almaty at the point of origin.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, "Our new codeshare partnership with Air Astana creates stronger air links to Kazakhstan, a fast-growing market with immense potential for tourism. Beyond serving leisure travel demand, our partnership will also support trade and cultural exchanges between our two countries, while bringing a new destination in Central Asia closer to our customers."

Peter Foster, the Air Astana Group's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are delighted to have concluded a comprehensive code share agreement with Asia's oldest airline. Air India is an exceptionally well-managed business, which operates a comprehensive network of flights to, from and across India, the world's most populous country and one of the fastest growing travel markets. India is of key strategic importance to the Air Astana Group as we increase flights from Kazakhstan to Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. The code share will accelerate the increasingly strong business, tourist and student traffic flows between our two countries".

Air Astana enjoys access to 18 destinations across Air India's domestic network and nine international destinations via Delhi and Mumbai.

The new arrangement builds on an existing interline partnership between Air India and Air Astana that came into effect earlier in 2025. Under the interline agreement, Air India customers already have convenient connections via Almaty to multiple destinations across Central Asia and China including Astana (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Urumqi (China).

With this step-up to a codeshare agreement, travel between India and Kazakhstan becomes more convenient for customers while also opening a wider network of destinations through a single booking and check-in process.

"Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale across Air India's booking channels, including the airline's official website, mobile app, and through travel agents worldwide," the release said. (ANI)

