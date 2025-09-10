Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle is already a blockbuster in India and it hasn’t even released yet. Scheduled to hit theatres on September 13, 2025, the film has stormed the Indian box office with record-breaking advance sales. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’: Crunchyroll’s Special Fan Screening With Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on September 7.

‘Infinity Castle’ Sells 1 Lakh Tickets, Collects INR 5 Cr

Within just a few days of bookings opening on September 5 more than INR 1 lakh tickets have been sold, raking in over INR 5 crore in advance revenue. The response has been so overwhelming that multiplexes across the country are adding extra shows, including dawn screenings, to meet fan demand.

'Demon Slayer' Sets Record With 5 AM Anime Screenings in India

For the first time in India, a Japanese anime movie will be screened as early as 5:15 AM at Inox Megaplex in Pune and 5:20 am at Cinepolis Seawoods in Navi Mumbai. Bengaluru and Delhi have also joined the craze, with shows beginning at 6:30 AM and 6:40 AM respectively. This makes Infinity Castle a trendsetter marking the earliest anime screenings ever in the country.

‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc’ Premieres As Trilogy Worldwide

The film adapts the highly anticipated Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s bestselling Demon Slayer manga. Known for its intense battles and emotional twists, the arc is a fan favourite and will be released as a trilogy. Part One premiered in Japan in July and is now making its way worldwide. ‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Release Date: First Movie of Anime Trilogy to Premiere in Japan in July 2025 – Watch Promo Reel.

Watch ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Trailer:

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Set To Redefine Anime in Indian Cinema

Given the success of past titles like Mugen Train, which became one of the highest-grossing anime films globally, expectations for Infinity Castle are sky-high. For fans who want to catch up before the big release of all four seasons of Demon Slayer are currently available on Netflix in India. This includes the original season Mugen Train (both movie and episodic arc), Entertainment District Arc and Swordsmith Village Arc. With record-breaking advance bookings, dawn shows and unmatched fan craze, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all set to redefine anime’s place in Indian cinema.

