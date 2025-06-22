Business News | Air India Flights Avoid Persian Gulf Airspace Amidst Israel-Iran Conflict

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Air India on Sunday said that all its flights are currently avoiding certain airspaces over the Persian Gulf, amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Air India Flights Avoid Persian Gulf Airspace Amidst Israel-Iran Conflict
An Air India aircraft (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Air India on Sunday said that all its flights are currently avoiding certain airspaces over the Persian Gulf, amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

An Air India spokesperson, in a statement, said the adjustment in route may lead to extended flight durations for services to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, besides some flights to/from Europe and North America.

Also Read | World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth

  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Air India Flights Avoid Persian Gulf Airspace Amidst Israel-Iran Conflict

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Air India on Sunday said that all its flights are currently avoiding certain airspaces over the Persian Gulf, amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 06:02 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Air India Flights Avoid Persian Gulf Airspace Amidst Israel-Iran Conflict
    An Air India aircraft (File Photo)

    New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Air India on Sunday said that all its flights are currently avoiding certain airspaces over the Persian Gulf, amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

    An Air India spokesperson, in a statement, said the adjustment in route may lead to extended flight durations for services to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, besides some flights to/from Europe and North America.

    Also Read | Are Glass Bottles Safe? New Study Reveals Glass Bottles Contain More Microplastics Than Plastic Bottles; Know Microplastic Count of Beer, Soft Drinks and Water.

    "Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, Air India group confirms that our flights currently do not operate over the airspaces of Iran, Iraq and Israel," the Air India spokesperson said.

    As a proactive measure, Air India said it will be progressively avoiding the use of certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days, opting instead for alternative paths for flights to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

    Also Read | Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat.

    "This adjustment may lead to extended flight durations for these services, as well as for select flights to/from Europe and North America. Air India is in continuous consultation with our external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation, ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates. The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our number one priority," the Air India spokesperson added in the brief statement.

    The conflict between Israel and Iran entered tenth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel.

    India continues its evacuation efforts for Indian nationals in Iran. Multiple flights have been operated to bring back citizens from the conflict-hit region, and some more are in the offing.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern at the recent escalations and calling for "immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy."

    The two leaders spoke after America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    abvp
    500+K+ searches
    county championship
    500+K+ searches
    geoffrey boycott
    500+K+ searches
    google password manager
    500+K+ searches
    jagan reddy
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    News
  • Elections

    • Entertainment

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel