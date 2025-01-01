New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Air India is fully committed to improving the quality and consistency of services, in all areas, so that it becomes the world-class airline, said CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday.

In his new year's greetings, Wilson mentioned that "Air India's global coverage will further increase in the years ahead, not least because of the recent addition of 100 aircraft to its orderbook, augmenting the earlier commitment for 470 made in 2023."

These new aircraft will be supported by a brand-new 12-bay maintenance facility and maintenance training school in Bengaluru, a new 34-aircraft flight school in Amravati, and the aforementioned training academy in Gurugram, underscoring our commitment to strengthening India's aviation ecosystem, not just our airline, he said.

"Air India's transformation covers every aspect of our business, and involves significant upgradation of systems, processes, infrastructure, equipment, and people. While the journey still has a way to go, some significant milestones have been achieved."

More than 100 new aircraft have been deployed, including India's first Airbus A350 aircraft now flying from Delhi to London and New York, he added.

"These are part of the one-third of our twin-aisle fleet that now sport modernised interiors and entertainment systems, with the remainder of the fleet progressively undergoing similar upgradation over the next two years. Interior refit of the single-aisle fleet, serving domestic and short-haul international destinations, is already well underway, and will be complete by mid-2025."

The merger of the four Tata airlines into one full-service airline, Air India, and one low-cost carrier, Air India Express, was completed in late 2024, and the erstwhile Vistara aircraft are now deployed on metro-to-metro domestic routes and to key international destinations such as Frankfurt and Singapore to ensure a consistently high-quality experience.

These mergers and new aircraft deliveries have taken fleet to 300 aircraft, allowing it to expand reach to over 100 destinations in India and around the world.

A new lounge for travellers in premium classes has been opened at Bengaluru and will soon be followed by another in Delhi during 2025, and in other key cities in time to come, he said.

Air India has covered a lot of ground in the period since privatisation.

"We acknowledge there's much more to be done. All 30,000 Air Indians are fully committed to improving the quality and consistency of our services, in all areas, so that Air India becomes the world-class airline we all want it to be", he said. (ANI)

