New Delhi, January 1: Internet subscribers in India went up from 969.60 million at the end of June to 971.50 million at the end of September, registering a quarterly rate of growth 0.20 per cent, the government said on Wednesday.

Out of 971.50 million internet subscribers, the number of wired internet subscribers are 43.64 million and wireless internet subscribers are 927.86 million, according to the data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). In the same quarter, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 0.39 per cent from 940.75 million at the end of June to 944.39 million at the end of September. UPI Transactions Value Surge by 8%, Reaches 16.73 Billion in December 2024.

Meanwhile, wireline subscribers increased from 35.11 million at the end of June to 36.93 million at the end of September, with a quarterly rate of growth at 5.20 per cent. Wireline tele-density increased from 2.50 per cent at the end of June to 2.63 per cent at the end of September, with quarterly rate of growth 4.96 per cent.

Monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 9.60 per cent, from Rs 157.45 to Rs 172.57. On an annual basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 15.31 per cent in the quarter, according to TRAI data. “The ARPU per month for the pre-paid segment is Rs 171 and for the postpaid segment is Rs 190.67 in Q.E. Sep-2024,” it added. UPI Achieves 15,547 Crore Transactions Worth INR 223 Lakh Crore From January to November in 2024.

Access services contributed 83.69 per cent of the total Adjusted Gross Revenue of telecom services. In Access services, Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR), Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), License Fee, Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) and Pass Through Charges increased by 8.21 per cent, 7.31 per cent, 8.41 per cent, 8.43 per cent, 8.50 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively, said the TRAI data.

