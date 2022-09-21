Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Dubai attracted nearly 71.2 lakh international travellers between January and June 2022 recording close to three-fold growth in tourists compared to 25.2 lakh tourists in the same period in 2021, according to the Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Considering the growth in tourists, the DET aims to achieve 25 million visitors a year by 2025 and strengthen Dubai's position as the most visited and revisited destination in the world.

Akbartravels.com, India's largest online travel platform is working closely with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism to help Dubai achieve its ambitious target of becoming the world's most visited destination in the world by 2025. Benazir Nazar, CEO, Akbartravels.com shared her views, "We are glad to provide seamless Dubai visa processing across the country. Our online visa platform ensures that our customers have full access to a streamlined visa application process from the comfort of their homes or offices, irrespective of their location, schedule, round-the-clock commitments or wishing for additional support or paperless application experience. With our wealth of experience, we have a track record of processing the highest number of Dubai visas than anyone else in the travel business. More than a travel booking platform, Akbartravels.com is a medium that brings people closer to their travel dreams. Our expertise combined with a love for travel makes us curate the most amazing experiences for our customers."

Also Read | Fall Season 2022 Food Ideas: Try Out These Delicious Recipes on Autumn Equinox To Celebrate the Changing Season (Watch Videos).

The travel portal has introduced a fully digitalised visa application system, wherein Indian travellers can get their Dubai visa online within just a few clicks, making it more convenient, economical, assisted, time-saving and hassle-free. The online visa platform is crucial to make travel to the UAE easier for tourism and business. Indian travellers flying to the UAE can choose between a 30 to 90-day visa and apply for their visas online, including paying the visa fee through a single platform, regardless of the type or duration of the visa.

According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travellers' Choice Awards, Dubai was rewarded with three prestigious titles: #1 on the global list of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for Best Global Destination, the World's #1 Destination for City Lovers and #4 Destination for 'Food Lovers'. The Emirate also ranked No.1 globally in hotel occupancy in the first quarter of 2022, with 82 per cent. The popularity of Dubai among tourists is clear from these facts and figures.

Also Read | Atlee Kumar Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Facts of Tamil Cinema's Ace Filmmaker You Should Know!.

Akbartravels.com is a part of the esteemed Akbar Group that provides both leisure and corporate travellers the ultimate travel planning experience, while becoming a one-stop shop for every travel service available in the industry. From flight tickets, visa services, hotel bookings, group travel, worldwide all-inclusive tours, cruises, to car rentals, forex and so much more in between, Akbar Travels provides dedicated assistance throughout and makes it extra special with the best pricing and perks, no matter how near or far you go. Staffed by a highly trained Visa Expert team, Akbartravels.com has established a strong global reputation in assisting and guiding individuals and corporate clients with all aspects of the complex Dubai or UAE visa procedures, right from helping them to choose the appropriate Dubai visa to taking care of all documentation and its submission to ensuring its approval on time.

Media Contact:Marketing & PR TeamContact Number : +91-(0)22-40666444Email Id: mysupport@akbartravels.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)