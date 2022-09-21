Atlee Kumar is one of the finest filmmakers of Tamil Cinema. His movies have grabbed audiences’ attention and how can one miss his streak of commercially successful movies. Be it romantic or action or sports drama, the director has made and executed all of his movies with sheer brilliance. His works get praised by actors and fans across film industries. He is one of those directors with whom actors and actresses have expressed their desire to work. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandaged Avatar In Atlee’s Action Entertainer Looks Intriguing; Film To Arrive In Theatres On June 2, 2023 (Watch Teaser Video).

Director Atlee, who is currently busy with his upcoming project Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead, has turned a year older today (September 21). On the occasion of his 36th birthday, let’s take a look at some his lesser known facts.

Assitant Director – Atlee began his career in the world of cinema by working as an assistant director. He had assisted S Shankar for the films Enthiran and Nanban.

Directorial Debut – It was in 2013 when Atlee made his debut as a director. He helmed the romantic drama Raja Rani that starred Nayanthara as the leading lady.

Hit Combo With Vijay – Atlee and Thalapathy have been frequent collaborators and the two have worked together in blockbusters Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Special Appearances In Songs – The ace filmmaker has made special appearance in the two hit tracks, “Asku Laska” from Nanban and “Singapenney” from Bigil.

Producer – Apart from helming commercially successful projects, Atlee has bankrolled two movies, Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae and Andhaghaaram, under his home banner A for Apple Productions.

