Autumn Equinox 2022 falls on September 23, Friday. It is that time of the year when there is a transition in the season from summer to autumn. After experiencing scorching heat, it's time when finally the temperatures start to fall. The transitioning period from summer to autumn is also known as fall. People enjoy the dipping temperature during the fall season and get prepared for the approaching winters. Many celebrate this time with their family, friends and loved ones by organising barbeque parties, whereas there are some people who get into their blankets and enjoy home-cooked meals while watching their favourite movies and series. For all kinds of people, we at LatestLY have curated a few recipes that they can try during the fall season to have the best experience of this season. Autumnal Equinox 2022 Start Date: When Is the First Day of Fall? From Meaning to Significance, Everything To Know About September Equinox

Mozzarella Garlic Bread Dippers with Tomato Soup

Soups are loved the most during this transitioning season. It makes a great companion when you are trying to settle down with decreasing temperatures. Along with tomato soup, try making these delicious mozzarella garlic bread dippers that are crunchy yet mouth-melting and are sure to give you an amazing taste.

Philadelphia Cheese Steak Meatballs

Philadelphia cheese steak meatballs have a very unique taste because of their incredible cheese sauce. Try this recipe this fall season, and you surely will make it every time you party with your friends during the winters as well.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

This recipe for chicken pot pie soup is creamy, comforting and hearty. It gives a complete flavour to chicken pot pie without making any effort for the crust.

Cranberry Brie Bites

Cranberry brie bites are super easy and beautiful appetisers. They are delicious treats made with crescent rolls dough, brie, cranberry sauce and a pinch of rosemary.

People celebrate the fall season with delicious recipes, be it sweet, sour, spicy or salty. Whenever we witness a decrease in the temperatures, our hunger automatically increases and our taste buds demand something different. Therefore, treat your taste buds this fall season with some scrumptious recipes from our collection.

