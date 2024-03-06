PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Analytix Solutions, a leading knowledge processing outsourcing provider, has expanded its presence with a new centre in Pune, a city that boasts a well-developed IT ecosystem.

Analytix Solutions is a one-stop integrated solutions provider delivering high-quality services consistently, cost-effectively, and collaboratively. With extensive domain experience, combined with deep cross-disciplinary industry knowledge and technical expertise, Analytix develops customizable solutions for businesses of all sizes -- and helps them navigate obstacles in a rapidly evolving competitive market -- by giving them the agility and insights to react to market conditions.

Analytix provides multi-divisional outsourcing specializing in technology-enabled and value-driven solutions that help businesses succeed by focusing on growth and profitability. Analytix's cross-disciplinary domain expertise includes Accounting & Finance, Medical Billing, IT, and AV. Analytix works closely with clients in the food and beverage industry, startups, professional services, retail, indoor sporting facilities, eCommerce, franchises, and durable medical equipment, among others.

The new office in Pune will enable Analytix Solutions to take advantage of the city's robust IT infrastructure with established tech parks, skilled professionals and a supportive government. The office will also serve as a business continuity planning location.

Commenting on the development, Rajiv Bhatia, Country Head and President, Analytix Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to move into our new workspace in Pune and move a step closer towards our goal to evolve and grow. Having a presence in Pune was in our plans for long and we are glad it has finally happened. We are very positive about growing and expanding this location significantly. Establishing a presence in Pune is a huge milestone as we expand further to establish offices in various parts of the country over the coming months and years."

The new office is located in Baner Biz Bay, a fast-rising business hub of Pune. It is within a well-connected locality, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a dynamic and accessible workspace. With its Ahmedabad offices at Ashram Road and SG Highway, Vadodara office in Vikram Sarabhai Compound Area & now the Pune office in Baner Biz Bay, Analytix Solutions continues to make its mark in the most strategic areas of these cities.

