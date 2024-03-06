Jaipur, March 6: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation. Sharing an update on his X handle, the Chief Minister said that he got a medical test done due to his health issues which showed that he was Covid-positive. Bhajan Lal Sharma Health Update: Rajasthan Chief Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes into Self-Isolation

"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through virtual medium," said Sharma. In the morning , the CM had attended the Prime Minister's Shakti Vandan programme virtually. BJP Runs on Basis of Ideology, Fulfils Every Promise It Makes: Rajasthan CM

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished the CM speedy recovery. "Received information that CM Bhajanlal Sharma has tested positive. I wish for his quick recovery," wrote Gehlot on his X handle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).