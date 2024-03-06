Bhopal, March 6: A bizarre incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh where the Rani Durgavati University allegedly forgot to conduct an exam for a subject after releasing the timetable and admit cards. The Rani Durgavati University released the exam timetable and also issued admit cards; however, the administration forgot to conduct the MSc computer science exam.

The incident came to light when students of MSc computer science reached the Rani Durgavati University for the examination. Over there, the students were informed that the exam would not be conducted as the university was not prepared. Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered in connection with the matter. Madhya Pradesh: Setback to Kamal Nath as Seven Congress Corporators from Chhindwara Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.

According to reports, the Rani Durgavati University had announced the timetable for the M.Sc. Computer Science first-semester exam in February. The exam was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 5, but was not conducted as students found that the university had not made any preparation for the examination. One student said that the University did not prepare question papers for the exams either.

After the incident came to light, the workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) entered the Vice Chancellor's office and created a ruckus. They demanded strict action against those responsible for the "error". Post this, Vice Chancellor RK Verma sought a reply from two staffers who were responsible for conducting the examination. MP Board Supplementary Exams 2024: Board Examination for Class 5th and Class 8th Begins Today.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that action would be taken against those responsible once the probe report is submitted. Meanwhile, registrar Dr Deepesh Mishra said an inquiry committee has been formed. The University has now released a new timetable with the exam for the MSc Computer Science first semester to take place from March 7-15.

