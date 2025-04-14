HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 14: Ancestry, the contemporary Indian fashion brand known for reimagining heritage through a modern lens, introduces its Spring Summer 25 collection with their first drop for the season, Wabi Sabi. Drawing inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of embracing imperfection and simplicity, the collection is a refined symphony of understated elegance, mindful craftsmanship, and effortless style. To mark this exquisite launch, Ancestry is hosting an exclusive event at its flagship store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, on April 10th, 2025, with renowned actress Shefali Shah gracing the occasion as the special guest.

Established in 2018, Ancestry was born out of a vision to create fashion that harmonizes India's rich textile heritage with the stylish needs of the modern woman. The brand bridges the gap between tradition and everyday ease, offering designs that represent both legacy and versatility. Ancestry's collections are deeply rooted in storytelling, celebrating the past while welcoming the evolving aesthetics of today's fashion landscape.

This season, Wabi-Sabi becomes the portrayal. Inspired by the Japanese aesthetic that finds beauty in imperfection, the collection is an ode to effortless sophistication. Featuring fluid silhouettes, asymmetrical cuts, and minimalistic detailing, each piece presents a quiet yet bold confidence. With kaftans, co-ord sets, shirts, and kurtas, the collection is designed to transition perfectly from day to evening, making it a wardrobe essential for the discerning woman.

Crafted for the Indian summer, the collection features natural fabrics such as linen, poplin, and crepe for breathability and comfort without compromising on style. The colour palette remains classic and serene; monochromes, soft neutrals, and delicate embroidery lend the collection a modern yet inherently traditional appeal. The result is an effortless balance of structure and flow, sophistication and ease.

Beyond aesthetics, the Wabi-Sabi collection embodies a philosophy - one that finds beauty in the raw, the simple, and the completely imperfect. Every stitch, drape, and fold showcases the ethos of mindful design and the grace of restraint, making each piece more than just an outfit but an expression of thoughtful craftsmanship.

Notably, the collection will also highlight key Indian craftsmanship of Ajrakh, a traditional block printing done for contemporary aesthetics. Deeply rooted, yet refreshingly modern, the latest collection has a variety to suit every sensibility.

The much-anticipated launch event promises an immersive experience where guests will witness the fusion of heritage and innovation that defines Ancestry. With Shefali Shah in attendance, the evening will celebrate not just fashion but storytelling through design. The collection is now available in stores and will launch online on April 15th, 2025.

Witness a collection that redefines minimalism, praises craftsmanship, and accommodates the art of imperfection - beautifully, effortlessly, and timelessly.

About Ancestry :

In an ever-changing world, only traditions remain constant. With a vision to preserve the celebrated traditions of the world, Ancestry came into existence back in 2018 to offer womens clothing online inspired by Indian crafts and arts. But they don't just stop there; their vision is to give each clothing item a brand new identity through rendering a contemporary twist.

