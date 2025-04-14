Vishu is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in the South Indian state of Kerala and parts of coastal Karnataka. It marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year and typically falls in the month of Medam (April- May) according to the Malayalam calendar, which is based on the solar cycle. Vishu 2025 will be observed on Sunday, April 14. This day holds immense cultural and religious significance for Malayalis, symbolising hope, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. Preparations for Vishu begin weeks in advance, with households undergoing thorough cleaning and decoration. As you observe Vishu 2025, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of Malayalam New Year 2025 messages, Happy Vishu 2025 greetings and images that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day. Happy Vishu 2025 Greetings and HD Wallpapers: Celebrate Malayalam New Year by Sharing WhatsApp Messages and Images.

One of the most iconic features of Vishu is the 'Vishukkani,' an arrangement of auspicious items such as gold coins, rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and idols of deities, displayed in front of a lit lamp. It is believed that witnessing the Vishukkani as the first sight upon waking on the day of Vishu brings blessings and prosperity for the rest of the year. The day of Vishu begins with the ritualistic viewing of the Vishukkani by family members, usually led by the eldest member of the household. This auspicious sight is followed by the distribution of 'Vishukkaineetam,' gifts of money or tokens, to younger members of the family as a symbol of goodwill and blessings. Special prayers and offerings are made at temples, seeking divine blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Here is a wide range of collection of messages saying Happy Vishu 2025 that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Here are 5 warm wishes for the Malayalam New Year (Vishu):

🌼 Wishing you a Vishu filled with light, laughter, and the joy of new beginnings. Happy Vishu 2025!

🌟 May this Vishu bring prosperity, good health, and endless happiness to you and your family.

🪔 Let the light of Vishukkani brighten your path with hope and success throughout the year.

🌾 May your life be as colourful as the Vishu Kani and as sweet as the payasam. Happy Malayalam New Year!

🌸 On this special day, may Lord Krishna bless you with peace, positivity, and progress. Vishu Ashamsakal!

Vishu is also characterised by feasting and merriment, with families coming together to enjoy sumptuous meals featuring traditional delicacies such as 'Vishu Sadhya,' a grand feast served on banana leaves. Cultural performances, fireworks, and various forms of entertainment add to the festive spirit. Vishu transcends religious boundaries, fostering a sense of unity and communal harmony as people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the joys of the New Year and the promise of a fresh beginning. Wishing everyone a Happy Vishu 2025!

