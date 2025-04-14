Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch in India Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will launch in India on April 15. The Edge 60 Stylus will feature a built-in stylus, Snapdragon processor, Sony camera, and pOLED display.

Technology Team Latestly| Apr 14, 2025 12:53 PM IST
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch in India Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus (Photo Credits: Flipkart Microsite)

New Delhi, April 14: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is scheduled to launch on April 15 (tomorrow) in India. The company has already revealed key specifications and features through the Flipkart microsite. The Edge 60 Stylus will feature a Sony camera, Snapdragon Processor, and more.

The smartphone maker has teased the Edge 60 Stylus as a “Segments 1st built-in Stylus" smartphone. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will also come with AI features, to enhance user experience. Additionally, the smartphone will be available in multiple colour options in Vegan leather finish, which will include a Deep blue and a Greenish-purple. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India is expected to be around INR 22,999. OnePlus 13T Teaser Leaked Ahead of Launch in China, Shows Changes in Design, Camera Module; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It is expected to come with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offer 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to support storage expansion of up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Edge 60 Stylus will come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display. It may offer up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits of peak brightness. Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 PRO Launch in India on April 17; Check Specifications and Features.

The smartphone will come with a triple camera setup at the rear. It will include a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with Moto AI. At the rear, it may feature a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP front camera. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which will support 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The Edge 60 Stylus will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also meets MIL-STD-810 standards for durability. The device will also feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone may run on Hello UI skin based on Android 15.

