New Delhi [India], January 7: MSys Technologies, a leading software product engineering and digital transformation services company, marked 2024 as a year of significant achievements and AI-powered technology advancements. The company expanded its focus beyond traditional growth metrics to include Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact and a broadened view of Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) that now encompasses security and community satisfaction. With its Product Engineering expertise, MSys delivered infrastructure engineering and digital solutions that enabled clients to scale and maintain competitiveness. The year concluded with MSys earning the Great Place to Work Certification for the second consecutive year, recognizing its focus on employee well-being and engagement.

In 2024, MSys added Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, including new partnerships in FinTech, PayTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company achieved CSAT scores exceeding 90% through AI-powered technology and strategic product roadmaps, reflecting its commitment to delivering practical value to clients.

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MSys Technologies, stated, "MSys has a customer-centric culture that fosters trust, forging mutually beneficial relationships. We solve clients' complex technological challenges, helping them achieve goals and unlock their potential. Our Global Development Centers (a recent one in Singapore) serve as forward-thinking technology partnering hubs. These centers leverage our experiential customer intimacy models and AI-powered technology transformations at scale, ensuring customer excellence. We have flexible MSys Business Models to provide the best possible return on investments for your long-term success."

Notably, MSys Technologies received several honors and achieved key milestones. The company was named a Forbes India-DGEMS Select 200 Company of 2024, recognizing its focus on innovation and entrepreneurial initiatives. It also inaugurated a new Global Development Center in Singapore, enhancing its presence in the APAC region. Other achievements included the MSys-Boomi partnership to support digital transformation, being a finalist for the PayTech Award in Digital Currency Tech of the Future, and recognition in the SDC Awards across categories such as Storage, Cloud, AI, Data Security, and Intelligent Automation. The MSys Accelerator Program also continued its work, providing mentorship and funding to startups and high-growth companies.

MSys showcased its AI-powered technology advancements throughout the year at key industry events like HPE Discover 2024, Cantaloupe U 2024, and Super AI Singapore. These collaborations underlined the company's commitment to developing innovative solutions in partnership with its clients.

The company has also made progress in Infrastructure Engineering by rebranding its SNVC Business Unit to align more closely with Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration. This shift and the appointment of new leaders, such as Sachin Bhurke, as AI Infrastructure and Solutions Leader reflect its continued investment in advanced solutions.

MSys Technologies' people-focused approach remains a driving force, earning the company the Great Place to Work Certification for 2024-2025. This recognition reflects its emphasis on fostering a supportive and growth-oriented environment.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals remain central to MSys' operations. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint and energy consumption by 10%-15% in 2025 through smart energy and IoT-enabled solutions. It has also committed to increasing gender diversity by 10% in the coming year.

Looking ahead, MSys Technologies plans to double its growth by 2026, driven by the expansion of its Global Development Centers and its focus on pioneering AI technologies to support businesses globally.

About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies revolutionizes tech solutions for Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley ISVs, delivering high-impact, AI-powered software innovations that address complex technology challenges. From digital transformation to system optimization, MSys empowers businesses to thrive, stay ahead, and drive success with scalable, cutting-edge solutions in a fast-paced digital world.

