New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/ATK): Beauty has no bounds. Anurag Makeup Mantra Gurukul, established by Anurag Arya Vardhan, is a well-known beauty course institute. It is known for its stellar and easy-to-understand courses.

The academy does not only focus on Makeup and hair skills. It states that the importance of inner beauty is equivalent to outer beauty. They conduct Yoga and various exercises to strengthen people's inner beauty.

Makeup and Hairstyles play the utmost important roles in enhancing one's beauty. Hence, the courses provided by Anurag Makeup Mantra Academy are based on these factors. The academy provides both basic and advanced hairstyle courses.

The introductory course includes the introduction of hairstyles, simple haircuts, etc. while the advanced consists of complex hairstyles and in-depth study of hair-related problems and solutions. The makeup course is also categorized based on different levels as short term, diplomas, and advanced. The prospectus teaches you every bit about makeup, from techniques to efficiency.

Anurag Makeup Mantra Academy involves a unique, innovative, and effective curriculum with extracurricular activities. For the pandemic, they have introduced online courses for the students which have made remote learning possible.

The distinctive feature of the academy is that all the course instructors are well-known and experienced personalities with exceptional teaching styles. The course fee is affordable for everyone, and the academy has a track record of producing some of the finest makeup artists in the country.

Anurag has been in the beauty industry for years and knows each nook and corner of it. In this era when beauty is not a luxury but a necessity, Anurag Makeup Mantra Gurukul is the best place to learn its importance and application. The academy has changed people's notions and perceptions of beauty. It teaches you to use outer beauty to enhance your inner beauty.

