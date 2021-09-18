Amidst this festive period, we also observe a solemn event called Pitru Paksha where Hindu devotees pay respects to their forefathers. Pitru Paksha holds a very important role in Hinduism. This year, Shradh Pitru Paksha 2021 start date is September 20. It will end on October 6. People perform Shradh rituals and Pind Daan for the satisfaction of the souls of their ancestors. This is done to please the ancestors seek blessings. It is said that with the blessings of ancestors, there is an increase in wealth, happiness, convenience, honour and opulence in the family. There is a special importance of performing Shradh and offering tarpan to ancestors during Pitru Paksha.

Pitru Paksha 2021 Dos

Five types of donations are considered auspicious during Pitru Paksha to please the ancestors. These are cow donation, food donation, clothing donation, medicine donation and gold donation. Any one of these five types of charity should be performed in the name of ancestors during this time.

On Panchami, Ashtami, Navami, Chaturdashi, Amavasya, Purnima, provide food to the poor and needy in the name of ancestors.

Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha should be recited regularly during Pitru Paksha. If you cannot read yourself, you can listen someone else recite it.

The ancestors are said to reside in the Peepal tree. Therefore, offer water and sugar mixed with raw milk to a peepal tree every day during Pitru Paksha.

Light five lamps made out of flour dough every day in front of the Peepal tree in the evening.

Worship the deities regularly during Pitru Paksha.

It is considered mandatory to perform daily tarpan on Pitru Paksha.

Offer tarpan with milk, water, barley, rice and Gangajal.

Donate Pind in Pitru Paksha. Pind is considered a symbol of the body. Pinds are made by mixing cooked rice, milk and sesame.

Pitru Paksha 2021 Don'ts

Do not buy new clothes or accessories during Pitru Paksha.

No auspicious work, special worship and rituals are supposed to be performed during this time.

It is forbidden to eat betel leaves and apply oil on the day you are performing Shradh for someone close.

Marriage or any auspicious work related to it is not done during Pitru Paksha.

During this time, the poor, beggars or any animal should not be denied food or donation.

During this time you must also feed the cow fresh roti with ghee and jaggery. For the prevention of Pitrudosh, some people also anoint Lord Shiva with the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. By reciting Pitru Kavach daily one can avoid Pitra Dosh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).