Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Sandeepa Dhar's latest song, "Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge", has been released by AB Bansal Music which is getting a great response from the music lovers and audience. This is a heart-wrenching track. This song attracts all the youth.

AB Bansal Music Presents the song "Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge" in the melodious voice of Altamash Faridi, features Asim Riaz and Sandeepa Dhar in a beautifully written song directed by Akshay K Agarwal and has been shot on the lovely locales of Mumbai. Young people are connected with the song shot in real locations.

The stunning video of "Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge" is produced by Abhey Bansal, while the co-producer is Shyna Sunsara. Sarthak Bansal is the director of AB Bansal Group.

The music is by Asif Faridi, and Tanveer Ghazi pens the song lyrics. DOP is Shivam Singh, and the Creative Producer is Shaikh Sajid Ali.

Producer Abhey Bansal said, "The special thing about this song is that this song reflects the mindset and party culture of today's youth. Its lyrics are also written very effectively. A story of love and deceit, shot in a mesmerizing manner."

Asim Riaz is also very excited about this song. Director Akshay K. Agarwal says, "Altamash Faridi sings the song from the heart, and the melodious music of Asif Faridi takes the audience to a different world."

Since the song's teaser was released, people were waiting for its full song, so as soon as it got out, the audience took it from their hearts.

Video link https://youtu.be/eURW_TtFY9M

