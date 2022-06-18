Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United could be short-lived as the 37-year-old is looking to leave the club in the summer. Thr Portuguese star had a sensational individual season for the Red Devils but was unable to inspire them to any kind of silverware and is considering his future after the change in management. Frenkie de Jong Transfer Update: Manchester United Target Reportedly ‘Clears Out’ His Barcelona Locker.

According to a report from La Repubblica in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo has reservations about his stay at Manchester United and is looking for a new club in the summer. The Portuguese star's agent Jorge Mendes is understood to have begun his search for a new destination for the 37-year-old superstar.

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager after a disappointing season. The Dutchman will replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who took over the position following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mid-season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has doubts about his future at Manchester United after the arrival of Erik Ten Hag. The 37-year-old feels like he will not be a key part of the Dutchman's plans, who is looking to establish a new playing style at Old Trafford.

It is understood that several clubs have expressed interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. AS Roma and Sporting CP are two of the sides aiming to land the 37-year-old.

The Italian outfit is hoping to use the connection between the 37-year-old footballer and manager Jose Mourinho to sign him. While, Sporting CP are also hopeful of setting up a reunion with Ronaldo, who came through the Portuguese side's youth system.

