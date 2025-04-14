OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], April 14: "Dr B.R. Ambedkar was not merely a person who drafted the Constitution with certain ideas borrowed from elsewhere, but who wanted to bring into the Constitution certain visions and understanding which today permeate the Constitution and make its working different from ideologies and is premised on equality, justice, fraternity and governance, said R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India at the inaugural address of the National Convention on "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Legacy: Advancing Rights, Justice & Constitutional Governance" held at O.P. Jindal Global University. He also pointed out that despite the achievements of India in the social, economic and the political (fields) there is a grammar of anarchy!

"All struggles towards equality and non-discrimination, aspirations towards the egalitarian society will have to necessarily occur within the framework of the Constitution as it is the most powerful document - beyond faith and prescription - to ensure that. Educational institutions can be a great bridge between governmental institutions, political parties, and social awareness. We have a long journey ahead and we need greater encouragement and engagement for equality. Dr Ambedkar had an extraordinary vision with his understanding of philosophy, religion and economics to reach a social order when each one of us will have equal status and equal regard, beyond economic reordering."

In Celebration of the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, O.P. Jindal Global University has organised a three-day national convention on a discourse on Dr Ambedkar's enduring legacy. The National Convention is being held from 12-14 April at the university in the presence of leading academics, law experts, jurists, judges, eminent lawyers and national leaders.

The National Convention was also addressed by Dr. Raja Sekhar Vundru, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, and Ms. Manjula Pradeep, National Convenor, National Council of Women Leaders, among other dignitaries.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said, "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar stands as one of India's most formidable scholars and revolutionary leaders of the 20th century. A visionary advocate for rights and a just society, particularly of and for marginalised communities, his ideas and practice made some of the most important and foundational structures of India possible, including the Indian Constitution. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar continues to inspire movements for justice and emancipation worldwide. To appreciate his enduring legacy, we want to facilitate, support and host some conversations - enlivening his life with our learnings and his remarkable scholarship with what concerns us today. This National Convention will prove to be a leading intellectual discourse enabling a contemporary understanding of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in modern India."

Professor (Dr.) Dipika Jain Executive Dean Jindal Global Law School said, "The discussions, panels and keynote addresses over the three-day of the national convention will help us to better understand the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. It addresses how the Indian Constitution has been an enduring document which has helped India committed to its democratic roots and has ensured the rights of the individual. Various sessions during the convention will delve into these themes which also include an incisive debate on the foresight of Dr Ambedkar in shaping India's political ideas as well as economic thought."

Multiple sessions are focused on pertinent issues like: Dialogues of Dissent on Dr. Ambedkar, Sociology & the Construction of the Other, Dr. Ambedkar and Global Human Rights, Dr. Ambedkar and the Women's Question, Reservation and It's Futures, Religious Pluralism & Dr. Ambedkar's Embrace of Buddhism, Dalit Feminist Theory: Critique, Power and Revolutionising Feminist Thought, The Legal & the Ethical in Ambedkar's Conception of Emancipation and contemporary questions like Constitutional Moralities and Decriminalising Same-Sex Relations: A Critical Conversation, Digital India and the Question of Caste, Role of Media in Advancing Dr Ambedkar's Legacy and more.

Leading and illustrious participants include Dr. Raja Sekhar Vundru, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary Government of Haryana, Justice K. Chandru, Former Judge Madras High Court, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, Manjula Pradeep, National Convenor National Council of Women Leaders, Angellica Aribam Founder & Chief Executive Officer Femme First Foundation, Beena Pallical, General Secretary National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights, Rituparna Borah, Co-founder Nazariya, Abirami Jotheeswaran, General Secretary All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch- NCDHR, Mr. Apar Gupta, Advocate and Co-founder Internet Freedom Foundation, Dr. Riya Singh, Founder Dalit Women Fight, Nikita Sonavane, Co-Founder Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project, Meena Kotwal, Founder The Mooknayak, Sudipto Mondal, Executive Editor The News Minute along with renowned academics from leading universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, NALSAR University of Law, Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, University of Hyderabad, Indira Gandhi National Open University, University of Delhi and others.

