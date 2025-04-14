Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed every year on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a towering social reformer. Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was a champion of equality, human rights and justice who dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalised and voiceless. As a jurist, economist and visionary leader, his contributions to shaping modern India are immense. On Bhim Jayanti 2025, people pay tribute through processions, cultural programs, discussions on his life and work and by sharing inspirational messages, quotes and images on social media. Is It Dry Day on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 in India? Check if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Bars, Liquor Stores and Restaurants Across the Country.

As we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, let us not only share images and messages but also revisit Dr. Ambedkar's teachings and apply them in daily life. His relentless pursuit of knowledge, his stand against oppression and his commitment to building a just society remain as relevant today as ever. Whether you are attending a local event, joining a digital tribute or simply posting a quote online, every gesture counts in honoring his enduring legacy.

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages And Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages And Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages And Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages And Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages

Ambedkar Jayanti Messages And Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

On Bhim Jayanti, people across the country pay tribute through processions, educational events and by sharing his quotes and images. Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a celebration of his birth but a reminder of his enduring legacy of justice, equality and empowerment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).