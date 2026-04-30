Kichcha Sudeep DEFENDS ‘KD: The Devil’ Director Prem Amid Backlash Over Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke’ Chunar’ Song

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Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has publicly defended filmmaker Prem following the wave of criticism directed at the song "Sarke Chunar" from the upcoming period action drama KD: The Devil. The track, which features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has been at the centre of a social media row regarding its lyrical content and style. Sudeep, speaking in support of his industry colleague, urged the public to remember the director’s previous work and questioned the harshness of the online backlash. ‘KD: The Devil’ Director Prem Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row, Says Country Has Bigger Issues To Focus on Right Now.

Kichcha Sudeep Defends Prem in 'Sarke Chunar' Song Controversy

Addressing the controversy, Sudeep reminded the audience of Prem’s ability to create emotionally resonant music throughout his career. He pointed out that the director has a history of producing songs that celebrate family values and local culture.

Watch the Trailer of ‘KD: The Devil’

“Prem has made songs in the past that have brought us closer to our parents, songs on mothers’ love and emotions, which we've heard on loop,” Sudeep stated. He emphasised that the filmmaker's body of work should be taken into account before dismissing him over a single creative choice.

The actor further noted that while outside criticism is inevitable, the local community should remain supportive. “People outside Karnataka can say what they wish to, but we should keep in mind the contribution this man has given,” Sudeep added.

Kichcha Sudeep on the Social Media Backlash

The song, a retro-style dance number, sparked a divide among fans, with some labeling it as a "mistake" for the brand of cinema Prem usually represents. Sudeep took a diplomatic stance on the quality of the track while defending the director's right to experiment.

“I am not saying he has made a mistake with his song; sometimes, some things don't work, and it's okay,” Sudeep remarked, acknowledging that not every creative endeavour will resonate with every viewer.

However, he expressed disappointment over the intensity of the personal attacks directed at Prem. “Social media is a space for people to share their opinions. But it is not right to make a man feel so small. Is it okay for us to be so harsh on our own people?” he questioned, calling for more empathy from the audience toward local creators.

The 'KD: The Devil' Row

The controversy surrounding "Sarke Chunar" stems from its departure from traditional Kannada cinematic tropes, with some critics suggesting the song feels tailored more for a Bollywood audience. As KD: The Devil is a high-budget Pan-India project set in the 1970s, the production team has defended the track as a stylistic choice intended to capture the "cabaret" atmosphere of that era's underworld. ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song Row: Sanjay Dutt Commits To Sponsor Education of 50 Tribal Girl Children.

Sudeep’s intervention comes at a critical time for the film’s marketing campaign. By highlighting Prem's legacy and calling for internal solidarity, the superstar aims to shift the conversation back to the film's overall vision and its potential to showcase Kannada cinema on a national stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).