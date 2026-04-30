‘Brown Indian Boy’ Racially Abused, Turned Into Office S*x Slave by JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini

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A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase has been named in a lawsuit alleging she subjected a junior employee to months of s*xual assault, racial abuse, and professional threats. Lorna Hajdini, an Executive Director in the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, is accused of using her position to coerce a male colleague into "humiliating" s*x acts while repeatedly disparaging his "Indian" heritage.

The lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, details a pattern of behavior that the plaintiff, identified as John Doe, claims began in the spring of 2024. According to the filing, Hajdini leveraged her seniority to threaten the junior banker’s career, allegedly telling him at one point, "I f*cking own you."

Racial Abuse and Derogatory Remarks

A central component of the lawsuit involves systemic racial harassment. The plaintiff, who is of Indian descent, alleges that Hajdini frequently used racial slurs and derogatory language. The complaint states she referred to him as her "little brown boy" and "Arab boy toy."

In one specific instance cited in the lawsuit, Hajdini allegedly questioned the plaintiff’s career prospects based on his race, asking, "You really think (management) want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?" The filing also claims she made derogatory remarks about the plaintiff’s wife, using racially charged language to compare her unfavorably to herself. Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims.

Allegations of Coercion and Drugging

The complaint outlines several disturbing incidents, including claims that Hajdini drugged the plaintiff with "roofies" (the date rape drug) to facilitate non-consensual s*x. The plaintiff alleges that during one such encounter, Hajdini performed sexual acts on him while he was crying and pleading for her to stop.

According to the legal filing, the abuse was often tied directly to the plaintiff’s professional advancement. Hajdini is alleged to have told the junior banker, "Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan?" while pressuring him for sexual favors.

JPMorgan Chase Refutes Allegations

JPMorgan Chase has denied the allegations, stating that an internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct. A spokesperson for the bank said, "Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims." The bank further alleged that while other employees cooperated with their review, the complainant refused to participate.

The plaintiff, however, claims he faced retaliation after reporting the misconduct. He alleges that the bank enabled Hajdini’s behavior and failed to provide a safe working environment, leading to the current legal action. JP Morgan 'Mistakenly' Deletes 47 Million Records That Were Sought in Several Investigations: Report.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for sexual harassment, battery, and emotional distress. As the case moves forward in the New York court system, it has drawn significant attention to the culture within high-level finance and the power dynamics between senior executives and junior staff. Neither Lorna Hajdini nor her legal representatives have released a personal statement regarding the specific details of the complaint at this time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (New York County Supreme Court). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).