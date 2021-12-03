Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Aurionpro is pleased to announce landmark order win from High Court of Madhya Pradesh for the complete digitisation and implementation of Video Surveillance Systems and Live Audio-Visual Streaming System.

This project is valued close to INR 190 Crores and comprises of supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of Integrated Video Surveillance System (MPHC-IVSS) & Court Room Live Audio- Visual Streaming System (MPHC-CLASS) across 48 District and Session Courts and 160 Civil Courts under the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the project will include implementation followed by the maintenance & support for a period of 4 years.

Yogesh Songadkar, Senior Vice President, Smart City & Mobility, while announcing this win said that, "This is the first of its kind and is one of the largest such projects in India involving implementation across 1700+ court rooms in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Aurionpro is amongst leading players in System Integration and this win will further strengthen our position in this segment."

Paresh Zaveri, Chairman & Managing Director cheering the order win stated that, "We are thankful to the Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh for choosing us. This is a strategic win and will firmly place us as the preferred player for similar such projects in future. We are having a strong year in terms of growth and the string of recent wins will help us sustaining this growth trajectory for next year as well."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

