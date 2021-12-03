Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, is a remake of the Telugu movie, RX 100. It marks the acting debut of Suniel Shetty's Ahan Shetty, while Tara Sutaria is the female lead. Tadap is a violent love story with deep passions and a tragedy wala feel. Tadap is the kind of love story that we thought we left back in the '90s but returns with a vengeance and a lot of songs. Ahan Shetty plays Ishana, an angry young man in Mussoorie who is bashing up the men and destroying the properties of the local politician in his alcohol-driven rage. Tadap Premiere: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Pose Together for a Family Picture at the Special Screening of Ahan Shetty’s Debut Film (View Pics).

The reason for his frenzied anger happened three years back when he had met Ramisa, the daughter of this politician. Tara Sutaria plays this role. Ramisa is instantly smitten with Ishana and soon their attraction turns into something deeper and passionate. Many kisses and a lovemaking scene later, embedded in the film's lovely songs, Ramisa's father sees them kissing. This, we assume to be the reason why Ramisa is separated from Ishana, and why he is so angry. This, in a nutshell, is what happens in the first half. Tadap Premiere: Video Of Salman Khan Kissing Ahan Shetty’s Face On The Film’s Poster Goes Viral (WATCH).

Check Out Tadap Trailer Below:

But as to why Ramisa's father doesn't want to take any action against him remains to be seen. The first half is quite a showcase for Ahan Shetty's intensity and macho act, even if his acting feels raw at times. Tara Sutaria's performance shoes improvement. It is the veterans, Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra, who leave a better mark. Tadap is filled with '90s wala infusion of drama, action and romance, that may not be of everyone's taste. This is what we felt about the first half of Tadap. We will update the site with our full review of the movie in some time, so watch this space.

