Cristiano Ronaldo became the first payer to score 800+ career goals. He scored a brace last night against Arsenal and led Manchester United to a 3-2 win. After scoring the goal, Ronaldo obviously broke into his signature 'Siuuu' celebration. Even Jadon Sancho and a few other members of Manchester United replicated the same. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Talking about the match, the visitors looked to dominate the home team from the start. Emile Smith Rowe scored the first goal within the first 20 minutes of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 800th Career Goal Against Arsenal in EPL 2021-22, Leads Manchester United to 3-2 Win in EPL 2021 (Watch Goal Highlights).

The match remained with Arsenal on 1-0 until half-time. Bruno Fernandes scored an equaliser in the 44th minute of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th goal at the 52nd minute. Martin Odegaard netted a goal a couple of minutes later. Manchester United earned a penalty and took the team to 3-2. Needless to say that this win was quite important for Manchester United to come back on the winning track. Ronaldo was hailed for surpassing the 800 goal mark. For now, let's have a look at the video where Jadon Sancho pulls of Siuu celebration.

Video:

This whole team doing the Siuuu celebration with Ronaldo>> pic.twitter.com/i602jcpvrf — Yahya (@UtdYahz) December 2, 2021

Manchester United hadn't beaten Arsenal since April 2018. The Red Devils are placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table with 21 points on their kitty. Chelsea leads the points table with 33 points. Manchester United will face Crystal Palace on December 5, 2021.

