Authentic of Rajasthan Arrives in the Capital -- Falahaar, Kota Kachori and Jai Jinendra Open Their Doors in Connaught Place

New Delhi [India], December 13: Delhi's food scene just got a fresh dose of authenticity with the arrival of three beloved names from Rajasthan -- Falahaar, Kota Kachori, and Jai Jinendra, now open at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Brought to the city by Rohilya Foods Pvt. Ltd., these brands are celebrated for their purity, tradition, and unmistakable Rajasthani taste.

For over four decades, the group has been serving wholesome, vegetarian, and value-for-money meals across multiple cities like Kota, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Varanasi. With its latest expansion into the capital, the company is blending heritage with modern quick-service dining, creating a warm space for everyone -- from professionals on the go to families seeking comfort food.

At Falahaar, simplicity meets nourishment. Every dish is prepared with fresh ingredients and a vrat-friendly touch -- from Sabudana Khichdi and Fruit Cream to Makkhania Lassi and Falahaari Samosa. It's food that's light on the stomach but rich in flavor -- perfect for those looking for clean, honest meals in the city.

Right next to it, Kota Kachori brings the golden crunch of Kota's favorite street snack. Be it Dal Kachori or Aloo Pyaz Kachori; each kachori is crisp, flaky, and filled with spiced goodness -- an ode to the age-old recipes that have delighted generations.

And for those who believe no meal is complete without a little sweet and crunch, Jai Jinendra offers a mouthwatering range of traditional sweets and namkeens. Perfectly balanced in taste and texture, they make ideal companions for gifting and travel also.

The new outlet -- located near Kake Da Hotel at Outer Circle, Connaught Place -- is designed with a modern yet Rajasthani touch. Whether you're stopping by for a quick bite or a sit-down snack, the space offers comfort, hygiene, and the unmistakable warmth of Rajasthani hospitality.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Robin Jain, Director of Rohilya Foods Pvt. Ltd., said:

"We've always believed that great food connects people to culture. Bringing our brands to Delhi is more than expansion -- it's about sharing the authentic taste of Rajasthan with a city that truly appreciates flavor and tradition."

With this milestone, Rohilya Foods Pvt. Ltd. strengthens its footprint in the country, continuing its mission to make authentic, vegetarian, and value-driven Indian food accessible to everyone. Whether it's the comfort of a crisp kachori, the health of a vrat-friendly meal, or the crunch of traditional namkeen -- Delhi now has a new destination to experience the Swaad of Rajasthan in every bite.

