Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Azent Overseas Education, a pioneer in the foreign education consultancy sector, announces its Australia Study Open House - a LIVE panel discussion designed to equip students with expert guidance on studying in Australia.

As the global demand for higher education in Australia continues to rise, this free online event, scheduled for April 4, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST, will bring together industry leaders, university representatives, and education experts to help students navigate the application process, understand policy updates, and maximize career prospects.

Speaking about the significance of this event, Priyanka Nishar, Founder & Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education, shared "At Azent, we believe that the right guidance can make all the difference in a student's journey to international education. This Open House aims to provide clarity, debunk myths, and empower students with the knowledge they need to confidently apply to Australian universities. With expert insights and Q&A session, this event is a must-attend for anyone considering studying in Australia in 2025."

Why Attend?

Students aspiring to study in Australia often encounter confusing admission processes, evolving visa regulations, and concerns about post-study work rights. This event is tailored to address these challenges and provide first-hand insights from top university officials.

The LIVE panel discussion will cover how to secure admission to top Australian universities, key updates for international students in 2025, and insights into career prospects and post-study work right. Additionally, students will have the chance to type in their queries and get expert answers to their most pressing questions.

Meet the Experts:

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from senior representatives of prestigious Australian universities, including:

* Shrikant Deshmukh, International Marketing Director, James Cook University, Brisbane

* Amit Malhotra, Regional Director (South Asia & Africa), La Trobe University

* Priyanka Singh, Executive Director (South Asia), Deakin University

How to Register:

Students and parents interested in joining the Australia Study Open House can register for free at: https://www.azent.com/events-webinars/study-in-australia---open-house-with-industry-leaders-04-Apr-2025-Pan

About Azent

At Azent Overseas Education Ltd, we have a strong commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. We aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

