PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: The shares of B.A.G. Convergence Limited is trading at ₹ 106.05 on NSE, a premium of 22% compared with the issue price of ₹ 87 per equity share.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Men's Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The company was listed at ₹ 101, a premium of 16% compared with the initial public offer. The stock is currently up 7%.

The issue comprised of 56,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 82 - ₹ 87 Per Share and raised ₹ 13.57 Cr via anchor just ahead the IPO. The company is intending to utilize the funds for Expansion of Existing Business, Acquisition/ Production of Content, Brand building expenses and general corporate purpose.

Also Read | Did Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Admit Pakistan Knew Indian Army Positions via Chinese Satellites? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

About B.A.G. Convergence Limited:

BAG Convergence Limited, founded in 2007, is a digital media company operating News24, News24 Sports, and E24 Bollywood, delivering news and entertainment through web, mobile apps, social media, and Connected TV. The company specializes in digital content creation including text, audio, video, and infographics tailored to audience needs, with a focus on authentic and reliable content. Covering categories like current affairs, sports, infotainment, automobiles, gadgets, health, and spirituality, its primary goal is to stay relevant and provide updates that keep audiences informed.

The company has a strong digital presence with 29Mn+ YouTube subscribers, 31Mn+ Facebook followers, 4Mn+ Instagram base, 2Mn+ Twitter followers, and 16Mn+ monthly website users. Its large-scale content operations include 350+ district reporters and 450+ stringers, ensuring pan-India coverage. BAG Convergence also has a well-established sales structure covering corporate, retail, government, and digital segments, led by experienced leadership teams.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)