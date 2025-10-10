Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The iconic Benghazi International Stadium in Libya will see an international club friendly match between two iconic European clubs Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. It will be the first time in over a decade that a game of much magnitude is being played in the country that has been marred by violence and political instability since the fall of Muammar Gadaffi reign in 2011. Barcelona were initially set to be part of the game but pulled out due to security concerns. With the International break in effect, those players not in action from both these clubs will all be part of the matchday squad for their respective clubs. Antonio Conte Loses Cool, Angrily Confronts Olympiacos’ Ayoub El Kaabi After His Tackle Floors Napoli Defender Amir Rrahmani During Club Friendly 2025 (Watch Video)

Antoine Griezmann and Koke will be part of the Atletico Madrid team that will play in this match. Alexander Sorloth and Carlos Martin could feature in this game although a definitive list is not available. Conor Gallagher will be the key player in midfield for the Spanish side and he will partner Johnny Cardoso here. Juan Musso will be in goal for the team.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is travelling with the Inter Milan team and the attacking midfielder will be creating the bulk of the chances. Veteran keeper Yan Sommer will be in goal with Francesco Acerbi, Yann Aurel Bisseck, and Matteo Cocchi part of the three man backline. Jamal Iddrissou and Bonny will feature in the final third.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Date Friday, October 10 Time 9:30 PM IST Venue Benghazi International Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Inter TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter Milan will visit La Liga team Atletico Madrid for a club friendly on Friday, October 5. The Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at the Benghazi International Stadium and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan club friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan club friendly 2025-26 is not available in India. Fans might find online viewing option of the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan club friendly on the Inter TV official app and YouTube. Bring a friendly tie; the game might lack intensity, considering the players might want to be less aggressive on the ball. The game is likely to end in a 1-1 draw.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).