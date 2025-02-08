VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 8: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), a leading Civil Engineering and Construction Company announced their financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 - 25. In Q3FY25, the company recorded standalone revenue of INR 247.14 crore and PAT of INR 0.94 crore whereas the consolidated revenue stood at INR 882.41 crore and PAT at INR 30.74 crore for nine months ended on 31st December 2024.

In Q2 FY25, the company recorded standalone revenue of Rs. 275.67 crore and PAT of Rs. 10.87 crore whereas Q3FY24 reported revenue of INR 322.99 crore and PAT of INR 8.87 crore. During the nine months ended on 31st December 2023, consolidated revenue was INR 907.98 crore and PAT of INR 28.86 crore.

Commenting on the Q3FY25 financial results, Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "Despite facing challenges such as skilled labour shortages, project closures due to NGT in NCR and other issues, and cash flow constraints in Q2FY25, we have taken strategic steps to mitigate these hurdles and drive sustainable growth. We are actively bidding for larger government and private projects. With our CRISIL rating upgraded from B- to B+, we are strengthening our position by targeting high-trust, high-margin projects, expanding into new markets like Pune and Hyderabad, and focusing on promising sectors such as residential, railway infrastructure, and hospitals. Investments in execution capabilities, mid and senior-level hiring, and technology-driven process enhancements, and ERP upgrades, are reinforcing our operational efficiency.

We remain on track to achieve our FY 2024-25 revenue target backed by an order book of Rs3,500-4,000 crore as of April 1, 2025. With a structured approach to tendering, strengthened execution capabilities, and a relentless focus on quality and safety, we are confident in our ability to sustain momentum and capitalise on emerging opportunities."

The company has been awarded total orders to the tune of Rs. 250 crore during the third quarter of FY2025. The company received prestigious order from from Anant Raj Limited. The order book stood at Rs. 3311 crore as of nine months ended on 31st December 2024 as compared to Rs. 3276 crore for the previous corresponding period.

The government sector which includes commercial, infrastructure/industrial and institutional contributes to about 13% and the private sector constitutes 87% of the total order book. The top three states as per the geographical mix are Haryana - 45.35%, Karnataka - 34%, and Delhi - 10.11%.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

