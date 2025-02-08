Mumbai, February 8: Participants of Bodoland Lottery games, played on Saturday, February 8, 2025, will look for the results today. The Bodoland Lottery Result of today will be declared online on the official website bodolotteries.com at three designated times - 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) as well as the winners list of Saturday's lucky draw will be made available on this website.

The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in Bodoland or Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which is an autonomous region in the Indian state of Assam. Other popular lotteries include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi. If you are looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of Saturday, February 8, then just click here. This link will let you access today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and winners' list along with ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 8, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The results of Bodoland Lottery games are announced daily at three specific times. The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which operates these lottery games, announces the first Bodoland Lottery Result at 12 PM. The winning numbers of second and third rounds are declared at 3 PM and 7 PM, respectively. Those participating can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF at bodolotteries.com. Here is the direct link to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result). Shillong Teer Results Today, February 8 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Before you play lotteries, you should know gambling and betting are illegal in India. However, 13 Indian states permit lottery games to be played in their respective areas. Players must also know that lotteries, while seemingly harmless, can be deceptively addictive, posing significant financial risks.

