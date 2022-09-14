New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Bajaj Holdings and Investment has declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share for its stakeholders for the financial year 2022-23.

A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 13 September 2022, considered and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 110 (1100 per cent) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023," it said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to receive the announced interim dividend has been fixed at September 23.

Later, on October 10, the dividend will be credited, dispatched to the shareholders. (ANI)

