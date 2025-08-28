HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Bajaj Markets, an online financial marketplace, continues to enhance the festive shopping experience by enabling customers to make convenient purchases. This is possible using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card available on Bajaj Markets. It provides customers with flexible, hassle-free EMI options, making it easier than ever to budget and pay for their festive purchases.

The Insta EMI Card meets festive season's demand for consumer spending by providing instant digital approval and multiple tenure options up to 60 months. The card allows shoppers to buy a wide range of products--from electronics and home appliances to fashion and lifestyle items--and convert payments into manageable monthly instalments without the need for any lengthy approval processes.

Key Features of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card include:

* High pre-qualified card loan offer amount of up to ₹3 Lakhs

* Multiple tenure options up to 60 months

* Zero down payment options on select products

* Instant digital approval with minimal documentation

* Accepted across over 1.5 lakh partnered sellers

The Insta EMI Card enhances the shopping experience during key festivals, making it easier for users to buy electronics, appliances, fashion items, and gifts without financial strain. Apart from smart financing options, Bajaj Markets also offers a comprehensive range of products including credit cards, loans, insurance solutions, and investments, ensuring customers have access to holistic financial and lifestyle products all in one place.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

