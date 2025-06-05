SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: 25 May 2025 | Hotel Quality Inn Rockwell Grand - In a groundbreaking ceremony that signifies the future of integrated digital finance, BankNbfc.com was officially launched in Bengaluru. This pioneering platform aims to redefine the banking and financial services landscape through innovation, inclusivity, and digital empowerment.

The event was graced by Dr. A. Velumani, visionary entrepreneur and Creator of Thyrocare, who served as the Chief Guest. He inspired the audience with his thought-provoking insights on disruption, leadership, and the transformative role technology can play in financial access.

A Gathering of Industry Leaders

The grand inauguration brought together thought leaders and innovators from a wide array of industries, including:

* Kishor Jagirdar, President, Vision Karnataka Foundation

* DCP Nagaraj, Bengaluru

* Vijay Rajagopalan, Founder, Gold PE.AI - inventor and patent holder of the world's first AI-powered ATM for precious metals

* Sunil H P, Founder, E Loan Originators & Hireka Services Pvt Ltd

* Munish, Co-Founder, Jeevitam

* Ashwath Ram, Former Business Head, BigBasket

* S. Viswanathan, Director, ASV Agricultural Research & Exports Pvt Ltd

* M. Mohan, Vice President, Anugraha Fashion Textiles, Tiruppur

* Raghupathy, Entrepreneur, Coimbatore

* Viswanth, Renowned Architect, Bengaluru

* Ramya Raman, CEO, Ms Monarch, Mumbai

*Ponnappa K C, Independent Director, Citi Corp Finance India Ltd

*Manjunath, Zonal Manager, Incred Finance

*Venkatesh, Area Credit & Risk Head, IndusInd Bank

*Teegela Abhishek, Managing Director, Yuvaraj Finance Pvt Ltd

Vision and Mission

Speaking at the event, Dr. Velumani highlighted the platform's potential to democratize finance:

"BankNbfc.com is not just a platform--it's a national movement toward financial inclusion. It will bridge the gap between banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and borrowers, particularly underserved communities. With its AI-powered risk analytics and digital-first approach, it ensures access, awareness, and affordability for all."

About BankNbfc.com

BankNbfc.com is a transformative digital ecosystem connecting banks, NBFCs, fintech innovators, regulators, vendors, and customers on a unified platform. It seeks to accelerate India's financial vision through transparency, strategic collaboration, and technology-driven services tailored for individuals and MSMEs alike.

Strategic Phases of Development

- Phase 1 - Talent Ecosystem for Financial InstitutionsBankNbfc.com aims to become a leading recruitment and talent partner for financial institutions, aligning skilled bankers and professionals with the industry's evolving needs. The platform fosters professional growth and personal advancement for finance professionals across India.

- Phase 2 - Nationwide Loan Distribution PlatformIn its second phase, the platform will evolve into a Pan-India distributor for loan products from diverse financial institutions, streamlining access to credit through digitization and expanding reach to underserved regions.

About the Founder - Arun Kumar Manickam

Arun Kumar Manickam is a distinguished banking veteran with over two decades of experience across top-tier institutions including State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, and ICICI Bank. His expertise spans Corporate, SME, and Retail Banking, with deep knowledge in customer service, credit evaluation, operations, sales, and collections.

Arun's illustrious career is marked by accolades such as the Best Customer Service Award at ICICI Bank and benchmark sales performances at SBI and IDBI.In 2015, driven by a passion for entrepreneurship, he launched a successful SME loan distribution venture in Coimbatore. Through intensive fieldwork and trusted partnerships, he onboarded over 250 SME clients, sourcing a Rs500+ crore asset portfolio--all of which remains in healthy, standard status.

Academically, Arun holds a Master's degree in Management from Bharathiyar School of Management & Entrepreneur Development (BSMED) and has completed the Senior Management Program at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A)

For Media Inquiries:Email: info@BankNbfc.comPhone: +91-8056707456Website: www.BankNbfc.com

BankNbfc.com - Of the Bankers, For the Bankers, By the Bankers

