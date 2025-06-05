Spain vs France Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: European champions Spain will face France in the second semi-final of the UEFA Nations League at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. Portugal defeated Germany yesterday to book their place in the finals and it will now be down to these two sides to secure the rights to face them. Spain have been on the ascendency in European football for the last two years now and their team is playing some brilliant football. Their technical superiority often gets them an upper hand, but France are no pushover. The kind of attacking players in the French ranks makes them one of the teams to watch out for. Spain versus France will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

Rodri is fit again but not picked for Spain, considering he has not played any football for months. Alvaro Morata will likely lead the attack with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the wings. Gavi and Pedri in midfield will venture forward to support the creative play while Martin Zubimendi sits back and shields the backline.

Marcus Thuram, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele all featured in the Champions League final and it will be interesting to see if they start here. Kylian Mbappe will be part of the front three alongside Randal Kolo Muani and Michael Olise. Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni will operate alongside Manu Kone and Adrian Rabiot. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Barcelona Youngster Featuring in Starting XI.

When is Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Spain National Football Team is set to lock horns with France National Football Team in the second semi-final of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Friday, June 6. The Spain vs France match is set to be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany and it is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Spain vs France match online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Semi-Final Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Spain vs France live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a game featuring chances on both sides, with France securing a 1-2 win.

